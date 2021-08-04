Neutrino USD Price Down 0.1% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $434.66 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 435,728,461 coins and its circulating supply is 435,727,884 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

