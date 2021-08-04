New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Paychex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after purchasing an additional 266,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,987 shares of company stock worth $34,544,387. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

