New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $171.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $109.53 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

