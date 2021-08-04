New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 400 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Y stock opened at $659.65 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $678.46.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.