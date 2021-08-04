New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $548.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 25,544 shares worth $14,863,632. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

