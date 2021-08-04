New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

