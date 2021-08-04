New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.13 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,575.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 193,098 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

