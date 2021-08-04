New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,480,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

