NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.17.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewAge will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NewAge by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 53,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NewAge by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NewAge by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NewAge by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NewAge by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

