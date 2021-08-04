Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.13 ($0.01). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01), with a volume of 225,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £5.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

About Newmark Security (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.