News (NWS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

NWS opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24. News has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

