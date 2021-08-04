Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXPRF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPRF opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23. Nexans has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $93.80.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

