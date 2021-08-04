NexImmune, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NEXI) Lock-Up Period To End on August 11th

NexImmune’s (NASDAQ:NEXI) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 11th. NexImmune had issued 6,471,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $110,007,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. NexImmune has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that NexImmune will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $11,053,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

