NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NHF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,219. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67.

Get NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $211,033.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 5,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $81,423.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,796.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 54,874 shares of company stock worth $779,632 over the last ninety days.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.