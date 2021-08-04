NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to announce $354.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.80 million to $445.36 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $240.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.82. 487,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,344. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -314.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

