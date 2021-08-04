NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Cut by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.60. The stock had a trading volume of 307,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,491. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $171.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.90. The firm has a market cap of $271.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.