Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in NIO by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 328,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,182,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 2.54. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

