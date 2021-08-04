Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Update

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,904.0 days.
OTCMKTS NFPDF opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $79.30.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
