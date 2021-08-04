nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 735,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in nLIGHT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,373. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 2.54. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

