Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Nokia by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

