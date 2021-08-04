Nomad Foods (NOMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

