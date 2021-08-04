Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research firms recently commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE JWN opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 78.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $9,756,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

