Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DNB Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

