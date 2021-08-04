Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Northern Oil and Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 720,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,620. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

