Northern Trust Corp Has $256,000 Holdings in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) by 130.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,536 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vislink Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VISL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 192.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 498,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 321,826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 145,991 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

VISL opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 73.14%.

Vislink Technologies Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions.

