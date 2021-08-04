Northern Trust Corp Has $324,000 Stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 257.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PLx Pharma were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLXP. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $4,099,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PLx Pharma by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PLXP shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PLx Pharma Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP).

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.