Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $884.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

