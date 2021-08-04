Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ayro were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ayro in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ayro by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Ayro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

In other Ayro news, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $128,588.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,354.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,788 shares of company stock worth $1,497,267. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

