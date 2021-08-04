Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,493,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 772,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after acquiring an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

