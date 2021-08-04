Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,389. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

