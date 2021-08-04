Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.02. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.