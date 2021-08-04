NuCypher Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $147.66 million and $17.53 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $354.55 or 0.00899645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00095269 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,245,998,282 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

