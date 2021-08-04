Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,850. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.64.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In related news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $31,950.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.