Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of CoreCivic worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 80,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CXW. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.32. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.