Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 64.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth $2,012,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 14.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in JOYY by 78.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -93.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on YY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

