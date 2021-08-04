Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $54,506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $45,758,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 215.6% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 362,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $31,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JOYY has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

YY opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

