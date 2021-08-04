Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,147 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knoll were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth about $11,002,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Knoll by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 343,619 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Knoll by 8.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,668,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Knoll by 114.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 382,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 203,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Knoll by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81. Knoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

