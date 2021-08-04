Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,690 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WASH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

