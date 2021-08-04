Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on September 1st

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.38 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 205,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,006. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

