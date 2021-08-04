Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE NRK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 43,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $14.41.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.