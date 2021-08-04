Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE NQP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 15,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,458. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
