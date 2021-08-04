Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:JPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

