Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE:JPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
