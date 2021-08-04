Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE:JPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,904. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.06.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.