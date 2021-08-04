Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NAD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $16.45.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
