Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 2,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

