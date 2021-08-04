Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 2,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.