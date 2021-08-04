NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 486,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NVEE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,106. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

