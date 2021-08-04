NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Insider Eugene James Bredow Sells 92 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,295.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,917.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,770.02 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

