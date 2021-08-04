NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $210.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.65.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.47.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

