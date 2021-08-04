O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Down 6.4%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 19,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 881,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 486,032 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.