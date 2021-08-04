Observer Reaches Market Cap of $9.37 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Observer has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $1.78 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.89 or 0.00850897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00095380 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

